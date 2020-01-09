Cimatu to fly to Middle East for repatriation of OFWs from Iraq

Environment Secretary and Special Envoy to the Middle East Roy Cimatu is set to fly to the Middle East on Thursday, January 9 to provide necessary requirements for the repatriation of Filipino workers in Iraq following tensions in the region.

In a press conference, Cimatu said that he was able to talk with the Philippine Ambassador to Iraq and Tehran on Tuesday amid the on-going situation in the area.

Cimatu also confirmed that OFW trafficking is currently happening in Iraq and stated that they will be focusing on the said country for the time being.

“They already have a plan. The plan calls for if the airport in Baghdad is still open, then they will use that. However, if it is not open they have two options: by land going to Amman, Jordan, and the other one is going to the north, to Erbil. There is an airport there that can go either go to Dubai or Qatar for eventual flight to Manila,” Cimatu said.

“I told them to prepare or to hire vehicles because I was told that they have only three vehicles that (is) bringing out hundred or thousands, so they might need some buses. I told them to hire now,” he added.

On Tuesday, Malacañang disclosed that Duterte tasked Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, a former special envoy to the Middle East, to meet with officials of the Gulf states and lay the groundwork for the OFW’s evacuation.

Duterte also formed a six-man special working panel composed of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

“The President created a special working committee composed of the Secretaries of National Defense and of the Interior and Local Government, the National Security Adviser, as well as the Secretaries of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Transportation, to draw up plans and measures for the evacuation of our countrymen,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Labor and Employment are expected to follow after.