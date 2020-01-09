Cimatu: ‘Over 1,600 Filipinos expressed interest in repatriation’

Over 1,600 Overseas Filipino Workers have expressed their interest in the mandatory repatriation ordered by the Philippine government.

On Thursday, in a press conference before his flight to Doha, Qatar, Special Envoy to the Middle East Roy Cimatu said the situation in the area is still unpredictable and they will have to be ready in case some incidents happen along the way. He also noted that the OFWs will have to return home per batch due to limited flights in Baghdad.

“We don’t have to wait for these to happen, we have to start now moving them out habang medyo open pa ‘yung airport, clear pa ‘yung kalsada but kung nag-deteriorate na situation mas mahirap na ilabas sila,” Cimatu said.

“I suggest that we have to move them out already even without any conflict pa… the worst might come, we have to move out na, we will never go wrong if we move out na,” he added.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Wednesday ordered Filipinos in Iraq to return to the country immediately as the continuous tension in the Middle East has been raised to Crisis Alert Level 4.

The highest threat alert was raised in the country as tensions continue to escalate between the United States and Iran. Alert level 4 is the highest among the travel advisories of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reflecting threats. This particular alert level is issued when “there is a large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack.”

Cimatu also appealed to the families of undocumented Filipinos in the Middle East to coordinate with the Philippine government so that they can be easily located.

He also added that comfortable transit points in Qatar and Dubai will also be set up for OFWs evacuating from the said country.

Earlier, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed Iran and Lebanon are no longer covered by the mandatory repatriation imposed by the administration following the tension in the Middle East.

In an interview, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed that the alert level in Lebanon was already lowered to Level 2 while alert level in Iran was already hoisted. He added that the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration will temporarily halt the processing of any deployment application to the Iran and Lebanon in the meantime.

