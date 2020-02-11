Chua, Tratter, Manuel complete 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool

After several players pulled out, Vic Manuel, Abu Tratter, and Justin Chua have been added to the national team pool for the upcoming first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The three will be taking up the slots of Christian Standhardinger, Mac Belo, and Japeth Aguilar in the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Standhardinger and Belo asked to be taken off from the pool since they are still recovering from injuries on their knees.

Aguilar, meanwhile, is still on a honeymoon with his wife Cassy Naidas.

Manuel and Tratter have previously played for Gilas Pilipinas, while Chua will be making his debut for the national team if he makes it to the final 12-man line-up.

In the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifies, the Philippines will host a game against Thailand on Feb. 20 before facing Indonesia in the latter’s home court in Feb. 23.