Christopher de Leon tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Christopher de Leon on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On Instagram, the actor said he had no recent travel history abroad and had no contact with known COVID-19 patients.

“[D]ue to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people. I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not,” De Leon said.

De Leon said his family and house help are now under home quarantine.