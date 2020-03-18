Christopher de Leon tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Christopher de Leon on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
On Instagram, the actor said he had no recent travel history abroad and had no contact with known COVID-19 patients.
“[D]ue to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people. I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not,” De Leon said.
De Leon said his family and house help are now under home quarantine.
View this post on Instagram
To all my family and friends, especially in the entertainment business: Today, our doctor confirmed that I have COVID-19. I’ve had no recent travel history outside of the Philippines and no known contact with anyone who is positive to have the virus. However, due to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people. I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not. Please cooperate with the authorities in their contact tracing efforts. My wife Sandy, daughter Mica & our kasambahay are in self quarantine at home. In this time of trial, we ask for your prayers and we continue to praise and thank the Lord for His goodness in our lives. Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. ( 1Thessalonians 5:18 ) Stay safe & GOD bless ! Christopher de Leon