Motorbanca capsizes in Boracay, leaving 1 Chinese tourist dead

A Chinese national perished after a motorbanca capsized on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the waters of Brgy. Balabag in Boracay Island.

The Philippine Coast Guard said that they managed to rescue 27 of the 28 people on board the capsized boat.

Reports identified the sole fatality as Hongfang Kuai, 45 years old, one of the 23 Chinese tourists riding the boat.

PCG said that motorbanca Jocelyn 1 capsized after encountering strong winds that broke the outrigger of the vessel.

Three female passengers identified as Lu Kuaile, 11-years old; Gao Yue, 24-years old; and Luo Meimei, 60 yearos old, were brought to the nearest hospital.

PCG declared all rescued passengers are in safe and in good condition.