Chinese spokesman says U.S. army might have brought virus to China

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak.

“When did patient zero begin in the US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be the US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! The US owe us an explanation!” Zhao tweeted in English.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)