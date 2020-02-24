Chinese national robbed in Pasay City

A Chinese national allegedly was robbed on Monday, Feb. 24, along the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) complex in Pasay City.
A Toyoto Fortuner with plate number MDN-9106, driven by the victim Wenzhong Wu, was stopped by five men on-board four motorcycles with police blinkers along V. Sotto Street.
Witnesses stated that the victim fled after the suspects opened the driver’s seat.
According to an interpreter, Wu said that the men took three luggage bags containing cash
EXCLUSIVE: Isang Chinese national, hinoldap ng hindi bababa sa 5 kalalakihan na umano’y pormang pulis at sakay ng mororsiklo sa CCP Complex at tinangay ang nasa 3 bag ng biktima | #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/RSXaYnouhu
— DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 24, 2020