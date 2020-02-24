Nation

Chinese national robbed in Pasay City

by Kristan Carag
A Chinese national allegedly was robbed on Monday, Feb. 24, along the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) complex in Pasay City.

A Toyoto Fortuner with plate number MDN-9106, driven by the victim Wenzhong Wu, was stopped by five men on-board four motorcycles with police blinkers along V. Sotto Street.

Witnesses stated that the victim fled after the suspects opened the driver’s seat.

According to an interpreter, Wu said that the men took three luggage bags containing cash

 

