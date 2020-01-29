Chinese man under probe for coronavirus dies in San Lazaro Hospital due to pneumonia

The Chinese national who was under observation in San Lazaro Hospital in Manila for possible novel coronavirus reportedly have died on Wednesday morning due to pneumonia, the hospital’s director confirmed.

According to San Lazaro Hospital director Dr. Edmundo Lopez, the 29-year-old man from Yunnan, China tested positive for HIV during the initial screening. It is yet to confirm if he died due to coronavirus infection since the fatality was only admitted last Monday.

“Around 7:00 a.m. we have a person under investigation who expired…hindi pa confirmed for nCoV. He was admitted last Monday,” Lopez said.

Lopez added that the specimen of the man had been taken to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for testing for the novel coronavirus.

San Lazaro Hospital officials also confirmed earlier in the week that three Chinese nationals who have exhibited symptoms similar to 2019-nCoV infection have been admitted and are under investigation. However, the third Chinese was found to have varicella or chickenpox.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), there are 23 persons under investigation in the country for possible novel coronavirus infection as of Wednesday.

Four others were discharged but will still be monitored by health authorities.