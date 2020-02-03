Chinese Embassy extends help to more than 300 Chinese passengers stranded in NAIA

The Chinese Embassy on Monday extended help to more than 300 stranded Chinese passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by giving out boxes of water and food.

The cancellation of their flights came shortly after the order of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to temporarily ban all travelers coming from mainland China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, the said passengers pleaded help from both the Chinese embassy and the Philippine government since most of them have had no food and water since Sunday, and some were elderly.

In a report of RH Sherwin Alfaro, a commercial flight is set to board later this afternoon back to Guangzhou, China.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Civil Aeronautics Board, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and airlines on Sunday started carrying out the orders by preventing foreigners from China. Meanwhile, Filipinos who came from China, Macau, and Hong Kong were to be examined by an epidemiology expert and will be placed under quarantine.

Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Air Asia also canceled some flights between China and the Philippines. The flight cancellations will be until February 29 for both PAL and Cebu Pacific, and until March 1 for Air Asia.