Chinese couple admitted to San Lazaro Hospital after showing signs of nCoV

At least three Chinese nationals were reportedly admitted to San Lazaro Hospital after manifesting symptoms related to 2019 novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed on Monday.

According to Duque, the three had a traveling history to Wuhan City in Hubei, China where the coronavirus believed to have originated.

However, upon further findings, it was found out that two of the admitted Chinese — a couple, with one in the 40s, other in 30s — came from Wuhan and were admitted on Friday.

In an interview, Hospital spokesman Dr. Ferdinand De Guzman said that the man showed the symptoms for the virus while the woman has a cough. He added that samples from the two patients have been sent to Australia to confirm if they are infected with 2019-nCoV.

Meanwhile, the third Chinese was found to have varicella or chickenpox.

In mainland China, almost 80 people have died and over 2,700 have been infected by the said virus, as it also spreads to Asia and other countries, according to reports from international media.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that they are currently monitoring at least 11 people who have a travel history from Wuhan City, noting that the PUI’s (people under investigation) are of international nationalities—including Chinese, Brazilian, American, and German.

Duque, on the other hand, assured the public that the country remains clear in the case of the novel coronavirus. He also remind the public to avoid close contact with individuals showing cold or flu-like symptoms.

