China’s death toll due to COVID-19 jumps to 2,112

The death toll in China following the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic has now jumped to 2,112 after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicenter of the outbreak.

On Thursday, in its daily update, more than 74,500 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus nationwide.

In a report from AFP, Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province. However, the Hubei health commission said it was reducing the number of previously reported cases in a number of cities in the province by 279.

It also added that the adjustment meant a net increase on Thursday of 349 new cases across the province.

Yet, even without the adjustment, the number of new cases was sharply lower than the daily updates of recent weeks.

On Wednesday, there were 1,693 new cases reported in the province.