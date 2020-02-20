Top Stories

China’s death toll due to COVID-19 jumps to 2,112

by Christhel Cuazon
A worker in protective suit checks the temperature of a truck driver entering a wholesale market for agricultural products, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The death toll in China following the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic has now jumped to 2,112 after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicenter of the outbreak.

On Thursday, in its daily update, more than 74,500 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus nationwide.

In a report from AFP, Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province. However, the Hubei health commission said it was reducing the number of previously reported cases in a number of cities in the province by 279.

It also added that the adjustment meant a net increase on Thursday of 349 new cases across the province.

Yet, even without the adjustment, the number of new cases was sharply lower than the daily updates of recent weeks.

On Wednesday, there were 1,693 new cases reported in the province.

Related articles:

  1. Death toll in China due to COVID-19 jumps to 2,000
  2. COVID-19 death toll in China soars to more than 1,800
  3. Death toll in China nears 1,500: reports
  4. Death toll in China soars to 630 — reports
  5. CoVID-19 cases in China rapidly soars, over 1,355 individuals died nationwide

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*