China to send medical supplies, health experts to PHL amid COVID-19 fight

China will be sending medical supplies and health experts to the country in order to aid in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi already communicated with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to assure assistance is on the way.

“We feel the same as the Philippine people are going through difficult times. We will do our utmost to help.”

As of Monday morning, DOH recorded a total of 140 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier stated that confirmed cases are expected to rise as more testing will be done.

