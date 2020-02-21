China death toll for COVID-19 soars to more than 2,300

At least 2,233 fatalities have been recorded in China due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday after 115 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicenter of the outbreak.

In a daily update from the Hubei health commission, around 75,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in China, and hundreds more in over 25 countries. Meanwhile, the commission said there were 411 new cases of the virus in the province, with 319 in Wuhan and the rest spread out across several other cities.

On Thursday, China said that it had once again changed the method of counting patients with the novel coronavirus and will now include only those diagnosed by laboratory tests. It was the second revision of criteria in just eight days, a move that could muddle statistics and complicate efforts to track the spread of the illness.

National figures on the virus are typically released hours after Hubei’s numbers.