Ceres stuns Port, sets match against FC Tokyo

Ceres Negros Football Club of the Philippines needs only one more win to advance to the group stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

The Filipinos defeated Thailand’s Port Football Club, 1-0, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the PAT Stadium.

Ceres scored the game-winning point in the 51st minute after a cross from Stephan Schrock got deflected by Port goalkeeper Worawut Srisipha into their own goal.

The Thai team made an attempt to tie the score but it was no use to the defense of the visiting team.

Ceres will face FC Tokyo of Japan on Jan. 28, to decide on which team will advance to the group stage.