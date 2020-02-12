Ceres opens AFC Cup campaign with rout against Cambodia’s Sveg Rieng

Philippines’s Ceres-Negros Football Club started their campaign in the 2020 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup with a 4-0 victory against Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng of Cambodia on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Takashi Odawara scored the first goal of the Filipinos in the 12th minute of the game and, two minutes later, Joshua Grommen doubled their lead following a cross from Stephan Schrock.

In the second half, the Cambodian squad saw themselves looking at a three-goal deficit after Bienvenido Marañón scored another goal for the host team.

Marañón completed a brace at the 70th minute to bring the lead of the Philippine team up to 4-0.

Ceres-Negros will seek their second win in the group stage when they face Thang Quang Ninh of Vietnam on Feb. 25 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.