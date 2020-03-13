Ceres Negros routs Bali United in closed door game

Ceres-Negros of the Philippines seized their second win in the group stage of the 2020 AFC Cup after dominating Bali United of Indonesia, 4-0, on Wednesday, March 11, at an empty Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Oj Porteria scored the first goal of Ceres Negros in the 35th minute of the closed-door game before Bienvenido Maranon doubled the lead of the host team with a penalty kick in the 54th minute.

Maranon completed a brace in the 69th minute.

Four minutes later, the Indonesian visitors saw themselves looking at a four-point gap after Robert Lopez made another goal for the Filipino team.

Ceres Negros, which remains at the top of Group G in the AFC Cup, decided to play their home game without an audience to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).