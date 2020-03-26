Cebu province under “enhanced community quarantine” amid COVID-19 threat

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Thursday announced that the province of Cebu has been placed under enhanced community quarantine on Thursday as part of their preventive measures in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order No. 5-N signed by stated that the entry of all persons arriving from international flights will be prohibited starting 12:01 AM of March 27, Friday. Meanwhile, outbound passengers will still be allowed and the movement of cargoes on all airports and seaports in the province.

“All other guidelines and protocols for local government units will be issued after the Governor comes up with a consensus with all the town and city mayors in the Province whom she will be meeting on Thursday, March 26,” the announcement reads.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has confirmed 636 COVID-19 cases, including 38 deaths and 26 recoveries.

