Cebu Pacific cancels flights to and from South Korea due to CoVid19 threat

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ low-cost airline announced on its social media account that it will be cancelling all its flights to and from South Korea, starting March 3 up to April 30, 2020.

The said announcement stemmed amid the on-going travel restrictions imposed by the Philippine government against South Korea because of the latter’s increasing number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (CoVid 19).

Based on the issued bulletin of CebuPac, flights affected are as follow:

5J 188/ 5J 187 Manila-Incheon-Manila

5J 128/ 5J 129 Cebu-Incheon-Cebu

5J 180/ 5J 181 Kalibo-Incheon-Kalibo

Affected passengers are advised to check with the airline company for their rebooking or refund options.

Also, depending on seat availability, passengers can opt to rebook their flights to Feb. 29, Mar.1 to 2.

Filipino nationals are barred from travelling to South Korea, except Overseas Filipino Workers, students studying in South Korea and Filipinos already living in the said country.

Foreign nationals coming directly from North Gyeongsang, including Daegu and Cheongdo or have been in the said region within 14 days will not be allowed entry to the Philippines except permanent residents and diplomatic visa holders, as well as spouse and children of Filipino citizens.

Philippines has already imposed travel bans in China, Hong Kong and Macau as part of its measures in combating the spread of the CoVid 19.