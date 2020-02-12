Cebu gov’t imposes 90-day ban on pork, any food products from Mindanao amid ASF scare

The Cebu provincial government has ordered a 90-day temporary ban on pork, pork-related, and other food products from the rest of Mindanao following reports of confirmed cases of African swine fever (ASF) in the Davao Region.

Initially, the city already imposed an indefinite ban on pork products from ASF-hit Davao Region only.

However, on Tuesday, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced the issuance of two executive orders (EO) that will further heighten the city’s alert to the spread of hog disease.

The first EO, which will be operational starting Thursday, February 13, will impose a ban on all pork, pork-related products, live hogs, boar semen, and commingled meat from the rest of Mindanao for 90 days.

When asked if the ban will cause scarcity in the supply of pork in the area, Garcia said that the EO would not likely cause a pork shortage or a price hike on pork, as the Mindanao ban would only last 90 days.

The second EO will impose an indefinite ban on the same items from Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and the Davao region.

Earlier, authorities confirmed ASF cases in the country in the areas of Rizal and Bulacan. In the Davao region, the virus was first detected in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental.

In a statement, DA Secretary William Dar reported that at least 1,000 hogs have died in Don Marcelino due to ASF.