CCP unveils ‘symbolic’ works of artist Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will exhibit the works of multi-awarded Filipina printmaker and painter Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi, the first female recipient of the CCP’s Thirteen Artists Awards.

The exhibit titled Allegories and Realities Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi will open on Saturday, Feb. 22, and will feature 219 works that the artist made from 1970s to the present.

CCP vice-president and artistic director Chris Millado said that the exhibit is still part of the center’s 50th anniversary celebration, and also serves as a home-coming for Gelvezon-Tequi, who currently lives in France.

“Although she has moved to different places abroad, she has always declared that she makes works for Filipinos and carries with her the Filipino sensibility, Filipino perspective,” Millado said during a press briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Ateneo Art Gallery Director and Chief Curator Ma. Victoria Herrera, who curated the exhibit, explained that she chose the title Allegories and Realities Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi since the works of the artist are ‘very strong allegorical statements’.

Herrera also said that the works of Gelvezon-Tequi remains rooted at the realities in the Philippines even though she no longer lives in the country.

Gelvezon-Tequi, meanwhile, believes that living outside the Philippines helped her ‘see things in a clearer eye’, and provided her with a ‘cooler opinion about things’.

“My point of view is I’m too far away. I’m in France. I don’t get too emotionally involved. I don’t get too rabid about other things,” Gelvezon-Tequi told reporters.

The works of Gelvezon-Tequi used religious symbolism, pop culture references, Philippine history, and other images to deliver a message to the public.

She explained that she wants people to look deeper to her works and not just admire its beauty.

“I want them to see or try to see what I am trying to say,” Gelvezon-Tequi stressed. “If the viewer can relate to that, kung nakikita niya yung nararamdaman ko, then that’s okay.”

The artist expressed pride on how her works are being shown in exhibits even if the government failed to understand their subtle meanings.

The exhibit also shows the process of how Gelvezon-Tequi made some of her works, particularly viscosity prints.

Herrera explained that the exhibit is also part of the advocacy of the CCP to promote the practice of print-making to the public.

“Part of our objective in this exhibit is also to share, make our viewers, understand the process of print-making,” Herrera said.

Visitors can view the exhibit, which will run until May 24, from 10am to 6pm, except Mondays, at CCP Bulwagang Juan Luna (Main Gallery).