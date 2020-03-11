CCP opens 2020 local tour grants for regional cultural and art groups

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) through its Cultural Exchange Department (CED) announces that the applications for the 2020 Local Tour Grants Program are now open for submission. The program will give out Php75,000 each to six (6) qualified cultural and art groups from the regions to enable them to implement a short tour of their productions within or outside their community.

The grantees are expected to render two (2) performances in two (2) sites and at least a 2-week exhibit run per site for visual-crafts artists/groups with an audience interaction session. The chosen groups must implement their local tours anytime between July-October 2020. The criteria for evaluation and selection are as follows:

The tour grant is open for regional (either from Luzon, Visayas or Mindanao with the exception of the National Capital Region) cultural and art groups/organizations who have been actively presenting, producing and promoting their local art forms in the last five (5) years. The group or organization should have a very good track record and is recognized by their peers and community. The group’s production or creative work must be original with a high level of artistry, utilizes a local artistic form/s and presents either the history, traditions and culture of their community or region and must run for a minimum of one hour. The production must have been previously mounted for public performances.

All 2018-2019 grantees are not eligible to apply for the 2020 grant program. A two-year break applies to the grantees, after which they can already submit their proposals.

All interested and qualified regional groups must submit an accomplished application form (available at the CCP website) together with the following: Profile of the group; Synopsis, Program, Script and/or Repertoire of the Production or Briefs-Notes about the Exhibition; Photos and sample video/audio materials; Press Releases or Reviews; Target tour dates and sites; and Two (2) recommendation letters from reputable institutions (e.g. university, foundation, LGU). The deadline for submission is on March 27, 2020.

Since it was launched in 2014 up to 2019, a total of thirty-six (36) regional performing groups have been given the tour grants: 15 from Mindanao, 10 from Visayas and 11 from Luzon. These groups have rendered a total of 73 performances and 1 visual arts exhibition in 101 local communities and reached an estimate audience of 70,347. The CCP Cultural Exchange Department (CED) who administers the program, continues to support and motivate local cultural and art groups to achieve artistic excellence and promote local art and cultural expressions in various venues and communities. The provision of tour grants for local productions by deserving regional cultural performing groups would further fortify the center’s regional cultural work since 40 years ago.

For more information, contact the CED at tel. no. (632) 8832-1125 locals 1708-1709, telefax (632) 8832-674 and email address (ccp.ced2014@gmail.com) or visit the CCP website at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph/program-category/outreach-and-exchange.