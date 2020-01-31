Nation

CCP cancels Pasinaya Festival 2020

by Rita Salonga
The Cultural Center of the Philippines announced that cancellation of the Pasinaya Festival scheduled on February 7-9, 2020.

In a Facebook post of Ariel Yonzon, Deputy Festival Director of Pasinaya, it states that prioritizing the health of the public, the management decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the multi-arts festival.

However, CCP will continue with its regular programming like rehearsals and events.

In a follow up advisory, the CCP Public Relations Office insisted that their decision stemmed after the Department of Health confirmed the first-ever case of the Novel Corona Virus in the country.

The CCP has been celebrating this open house festival for 15 years and is well-attended by the public.  In fact in 2019, more than 16 thousand individuals participated in the said event.

Meanwhile, Chinese students from the Adamson University are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Adamson University on Friday, Jan. 31 has asked all its Chinese nationals students to self-quarantine starting Jan. 31 to Feb.14.

In a memorandum issued by the university, the said order is a precautionary measure amid the threat and continuous spread of the Novel Corona Virus.

Part of the memo also includes encouraging its professors to use the e-learning system so that the students affected by the self-quarantine will still be able to catch up with their studies.

