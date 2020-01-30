CBCP issues precautionary measures amidst 2019-nCoV scare

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is discouraging the public from holding hands during the singing of The Lord’s Prayer and shaking hands during Mass amidst fears caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov).

The CBCP also advised Catholics to receive Communion by hand ‘to prevent further fear from people who are reasonable cautious’ due to the 2019-nCoV

Furthermore, the CBCP told churches to check and change regularly the Holy Water from Holy Water Fonts, and to provide protective cloth on the grill of the confessionals.

“Let it also be our pastoral duty to remind our faithful to heed the health recommendations of medical experts and officials so that we prevent the acquisition and spread of the disease,” the CBCP circular read.

The CBCP, meanwhile, issued an Oratio Imperata on 2019-nCoV that will be prayed all weekdays and Sunday Masses, after Holy Communion, kneeling down, starting Feb. 23, Feast of the Presentation of the Lord.

“In praying we invite ourselves with all our brothers and sisters suffering with the disease brought by this virus, bringing up to God our longing for them to be restored to full health and humbly pray that we may be spared from infection of this virus,” the CBCP said.

The CBCP also asked parishes, churches, and chapels dedicated to St. Raphael the Archangel and St. Roch, patrons in times of pestilence and experience of incurable illnesses, to make special prayers and penitential processions.

Oratio Imperta

God our Father

we come to You in our need

to ask Your protection against the 2019 N-coronavirus

that has claimed lives

and has affected many.

We pray for Your grace

for the people tasked with studying the nature and cause

of this virus and its disease

and of stemming the tide of its transmission.

Guide the hands and minds of medical experts

that they may minister to the sick

with competence and compassion

and of those governments and private agencies

that must find cure and solution to this epidemic.

We pray for those afflicted.

May they be restored to health soon.

Grant us the grace

to work for the good of all

and to help those in need.

Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son

who lives and reigns with You, in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God forever and ever. Amen.