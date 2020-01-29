Top Stories

CBCP issues ‘Oratio Imperata’ amid the 2019 NCOV threat

by Rita Salonga
Photo credit: www.cbcpnews.com

The Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines issued an order to all bishops and priests in the country to pray in their churches the “Oratio Imperata” to put an end to the continuous threat of the Novel Corona Virus or 2019 NCOV.

Based on the order of CBCP Pres. Archbishop Romulo Valles, starting Feb.2, the “Oratio” will be prayed during weekday and weekend masses after every communion for four straight weeks.

The Oratio is often being prayed by Catholics during times of calamity, tragedy and or widespread epidemic.

Based on the latest tally of the Department of Health, there is no confirmed case of 2019 NCOV in the country, however there are already 20 considered “patient under investigation” which are currently being monitored after showing symptoms of the said disease.

132 have been confirmed dead while more than 6,000 tested positive of the 2019 NCOV virus all over the world.

Meanwhile, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine already ordered their own test kits or primers, in order to hasten the process in confirming the result of a PUI patient.

In line with this, aside from being tested positive from “non-specific pancoronavirus assay”, the confirmatory testing of a patient will now be done here instead of sending samples to Australia.

Health Usec. Eric Domingo said that they are already setting up a laboratory and as soon as it’s done, they will automatically start with the testing.

