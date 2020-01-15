Cavity now under state of calamity

Amid the impending eruption of Taal volcano, the province of Cavity has been placed under a State of Calamity.

In an interview, Gov. Jonvic Remulla said that the resolution was approved so that they can tap on the province’s calamity funds in aiding the residents who are still reeling from the effects of the ashfall over the weekend.

Aside from helping their own, Remulla added that the funds will also be utilized in helping evacuees. According to the governor, some evacuees from nearby areas are now staying in their evacuation centers. The money will be able to fund for their food and other basic needs.

Based on the latest bulletin of the National Risk Reduction and Management Council, the phreatic eruption of Taal volcano has affected a total of 12,486 families or an estimate of 53, 019 individuals.

Alert level 4 remains hoisted in Taal volcano with a possible eruption happening any time soon. In line with this, President Rodrigo Duterte declares the said volcano as a “No Man’s Island”, banning human settlement

