Nation

Cavite town mayor tested positive for COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon

The town mayor of Naic, Cavite tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On his Facebook page, mayor Junio Dualan said that he underwent swab testing on March 18.

“Minabuti ko pong pumunta muna sa isang ospital upang mag undergo ng thorough check up para na rin malaman ang kalagayan ng aking katawan. After ng ilang tests at procedures ay “positive but in good condition” po ang naging resulta kung kaya’t ako po ay pinayuhan na mag strict self quarantine,” Dualan said in his post.

“Muli po hinihingi ko ang inyong pang unawa at dasal. Sana po ay ating sundin ang mga guidelines ng gobyerno ukol sa enhanced community quarantine dahil ito naman po ay para din sa inyo at para sa lahat,” he added.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 501 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

READ: Philippines reports 501 confirmed COVID-19 cases: death toll remains at 33 

Related articles:

  1. Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 tries to escape in San Juan City
  2. DFA: 16 more Filipinos aboard Japan cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19
  3. Area in Tondo, Manila under lockdown after resident tested positive for COVID-19
  4. Another Filipina in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19
  5. Cavite records three new COVID-19 positive patients, one dead

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*