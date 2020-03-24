Cavite town mayor tested positive for COVID-19

The town mayor of Naic, Cavite tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On his Facebook page, mayor Junio Dualan said that he underwent swab testing on March 18.

“Minabuti ko pong pumunta muna sa isang ospital upang mag undergo ng thorough check up para na rin malaman ang kalagayan ng aking katawan. After ng ilang tests at procedures ay “positive but in good condition” po ang naging resulta kung kaya’t ako po ay pinayuhan na mag strict self quarantine,” Dualan said in his post.

“Muli po hinihingi ko ang inyong pang unawa at dasal. Sana po ay ating sundin ang mga guidelines ng gobyerno ukol sa enhanced community quarantine dahil ito naman po ay para din sa inyo at para sa lahat,” he added.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 501 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

