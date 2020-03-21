Nation

Cavite records three new COVID-19 positive patients, one dead

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The province of Cavite has recorded three more confirmed cases of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

With the addition of the three new cases, Cavite already has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Cavite Gov. Juanito Victor ‘Jonvic’ Remulla Jr. identifed the three new cases as a 76-year old man, a 70-year old man, and a 47 year old woman.

Remulla said that the 76-year old man already passed away while the two other cases have been admitted at health facilities in Cavite.

The municipality of Imus and Dasmarinas City have already recorded two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The municipality of Silang and Bacoor City, meanwhile, each have a single confirmed case of the virus.

Meanwhile, Remulla appealed for senior citizens to avoid leaving their residences in order to avoid contacting the virus.

“Senior citizens are at risk. Please don’t go out and bring the virus home with you,” the governor said in a Facebook post.

Related articles:

  1. Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 tries to escape in San Juan City
  2. Cavite province reports 7th case of COVID-19
  3. Two more Filipino COVID-19 patients pass away
  4. DOH records 12 new cases for COVID-19, total rose to 64
  5. Area in Tondo, Manila under lockdown after resident tested positive for COVID-19

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*