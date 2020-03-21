Cavite records three new COVID-19 positive patients, one dead

The province of Cavite has recorded three more confirmed cases of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

With the addition of the three new cases, Cavite already has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Cavite Gov. Juanito Victor ‘Jonvic’ Remulla Jr. identifed the three new cases as a 76-year old man, a 70-year old man, and a 47 year old woman.

Remulla said that the 76-year old man already passed away while the two other cases have been admitted at health facilities in Cavite.

The municipality of Imus and Dasmarinas City have already recorded two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The municipality of Silang and Bacoor City, meanwhile, each have a single confirmed case of the virus.

Meanwhile, Remulla appealed for senior citizens to avoid leaving their residences in order to avoid contacting the virus.

“Senior citizens are at risk. Please don’t go out and bring the virus home with you,” the governor said in a Facebook post.