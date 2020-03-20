Nation

Cavite province reports 7th case of COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
Province of Cavite

The province of Cavite on Friday reported its 7th confirmed case of COVID-19, the provincial government said in a Facebook post.

The latest patient is a 44-year-old female resident of Dasmarinas City and is now currently confined to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City.

Governor Jonvic Remulla has placed the province under community quarantine as part of their reventive measures- ++++++against the spread of coronavirus in the area.

In the said post, the Cavite government said 19 people were apprehended for violating Executive Order 10, which places the province under community quarantine.

Most of the arrested were from Silang and were nabbed for disobedience to persons of authority.

