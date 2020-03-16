Cavite province placed under community quarantine amid COVID-19 threat

The province of Cavite has been placed under community quarantine on Monday, March 16 as per the directive of Governor Jonvic Remulla in an attempt to arrest the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the area.

Earlier, Remulla placed the entire province under a state of calamity after two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the area.

Under the Executive Order of the Office of the Governor, the following are the guidelines for the said community quarantine:

A curfew from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am for non-essential personnel on the streets. Exempted are health care workers, peace and order officers, workers from the night shift of the Processing zones with valid ID’s, and LGU officers.

Malls are ordered closed for the duration of the executive order.

Restaurants can only accept take-home and delivery services. Dine-in is strictly prohibited.

Banks, groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies, pawnshops, hardware, and wet markets will remain open.

Fiestas, karakols, parades, and other related public assemblies are canceled.

Common religious congregations are strongly discouraged.

Gaming parlors, computer gaming shops, wellness Centers, cockpits arenas, will be closed.

Students on OJT are no longer required to report.

Needless loitering in the streets at any time of the day will be denied.

Public playgrounds, basketball courts, beaches, and public parks will be closed.

Public utility offices, Bayad centers, and related financial services will remain open.

‘Tianges’, open dry good markets, sidewalk vending, will be closed.

The said protocols will take effect starting March 17, 12:01 AM.