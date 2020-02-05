Cathay Pacific requests employees to take a leave without pay

Hongkong’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific has asked its employees to take a three week leave of absence.

According to Cathay Pacific Airways Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang, the decision to ask the more than 27,000 of their employees to take a leave without pay stemmed from the current crisis the company is facing.

Tang said that the airline company has been hit hard by the massive protest from last year in Hong kong, not to mention the on-going health threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Aside from this, certain adjustments will also be made including slashing 90 percent of their flights going to and from China.

In his video message to his employees, Tang insisted that because they are not sure how long the outbreak may last, they need to protect the business as to assure the financial welfare of its employees.

The CEO added that he is aware that what he is asking for their employees is too much, but this will greatly help the company.