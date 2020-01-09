Cardinal Tagle urges Filipinos to pray for peace in the Middle East amid Traslacion 2020

Right before the start of the annual parade of the Black Nazarene, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged the Filipino devotees to pray for peace in the Middle East.

In his homily during the vigil mass of the Traslacion this year, Tagle called on faithful to pray for the safety of the thousands of overseas Filipino workers caught in between the on-going tension in the US and Iran.

“Ating alalahanin na sa ilang bahagi ng mundo ay nakaamba ang panganib ng haranasan. Hari nawa, huwag ito umuwi sa giyera, sa digmaan. Ipanalangin po natin na maging ligtas ang ating mga kapwa sa Middle East, humupa ang mga pagnanais na sirain ang kapwa, humupa ang mga hangarin na maghiganti, at ipanalangin ang mga kapwa Pilipino, at ang kanilang mga pamilya dito na nangangamba,” the Archbishop said.

Tagle also asked for prayers for Filipinos in the Middle East and their families who are worrying here at home.

This year’s Traslacion started began early at around 4:15 AM with thousands of devotees attending and reliving their faith to the Black Nazarene. It will traverse from Quirino Grandstand at Rizal Park in Manila to Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo.

Authorities said that this year’s procession is expected to conclude faster because of the shorter route compared to the 2019 gathering that lasted 21 hours and attracted some 4 million people.