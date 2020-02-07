Capas LGU opposes use of New Clark City as quarantine area for repatriated Filipinos from China

Capas, Tarlac mayor Reynaldo Catacutan opposes the plan to quarantine repatriated Filipinos from Hubei Province of China in New Clark City.

Catacutan said on Friday, Feb. 7, that the Department of Health (DOH) did not involve the Capas local government unit in the decision to use the New Clark City as a quarantine zone.

“While it is true that I, as a Filipino, am in favor of the repatriation of OFWs from the province of Hubei, China, I feel perturbed by the fact that Department of Health (DOH) did not at all, in any way, involve the Capas LGU in its last-minute decision for New Clark City Capas to be used as quarantine zone for these Persons under Monitoring (PUMs),” the mayor said in a statement.

Catacutan also urged DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III and President Rodrigo Duterte to consider another place or facility as an isolation area for the repatriated Filipinos.

Duque announced on Thursday, Feb. 6, that repatriated Filipinos will be quarantined at the Athelete’s Village of New Clark City after the area was offered by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Catacutan acknowledged that the BCDA has full jurisdiction over New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, but they should have been informed about it.