Camarines Sur under red alert for African swine fever

Camarines Sur has been placed under red alert after pigs from one of its towns tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

In a statement, Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte has prohibited all live pigs and meat products from entering the province to avoid the spread of the virus following reports of ASF positive in the area of Barangay Santo Domingo in Bonbon town.

The provincial government has also set up quarantine checkpoints within the area.

In a statement, DA Secretary William Dar said that the Philippines cannot yet be declared as ASF-free.