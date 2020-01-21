CALABARZON Police Gen. slams Batangas vice-mayor statement: “Kapag inabot kitang buhay, iaalay kita sa Bulkang Taal”

CALABARZON Police Director B/Gen. Vicente Danao slammed the statement of a local government official on Tuesday accusing the Philippine Volcanology and Seismology of destroying the economy of the province of Batangas.

In an exclusive interview with dzRH Coffee Break, Danao warned Talisay, Batangas vice-mayor Charlie Natanauan over his ‘provocative’ statements after he questioned the warnings of PHIVOLCS that the Taal Volcano might have another major eruption.

He said Natanuan only puts his residents in danger once they decide to return to their homes, which is located within the 14-km danger zone, following his statement that the volcano only erupts once every 50 years.

“Kay Vice Mayor po ng Talisay, nakikiusap po ako sa kanya… please pag bumalik pa ‘yang mga ‘yan [evacuees] at may nangyaring masama, ‘pag inabot kitang buhay, iaalay kita sa Bulkang Taal,” Danao fiercely said.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS director Usec. Renato Solidum stressed that Taal Volcano has previously spewed lava and that magma continues to rise to the volcano.

Solidum also warned that, historically, Talisay has been hit by strong eruptions of Taal Volcano.

“Yung pagsabog ng bulkan ay hindi lang mismo sa crater kung pati na rin doon sa mga bitak sa paligid, at ang isang bitak ngayon, o vent, ay nasa harap ng Talisay,” Solidum warned.

PHIVOLCS has yet to lift the alert level 4 over Taal, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption can happen within hours and or days from now.