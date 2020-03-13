Cainta, Rizal to be placed ‘under quarantine’ starting March 15: mayor

Mayor Kit Nieto announced on Thursday evening that Cainta, Rizal will be placed under quarantine starting Sunday, March 15 in view of the rapid case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in their area.

Nieto made the announcement on Facebook, shortly after President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ordered local government units to isolate their respective areas once 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases arose.

“Pursuant to the President’s pronouncements, documented in an inter-agency resolution involving Covid19, and further considering the presence of three confirmed cases of subject virus situated in Barangays’ San Isidro and San Andres, I am constrained to place the entire town of Cainta under quarantine,” his statement reads.

“The implementation, however, shall coincide with the effectivity of Resolution No. 11 series of 2020 issued by the inter-agency task force for the management of emerging infectious diseases.. implementation guidelines covering the declaration shall be discussed, decided and circulated tomorrow at 9AM,” it added.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte placed Metro Manila under “community quarantine” to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the country has recorded 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five fatalities.

