CAB suspends flights between China and PHL

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has suspended all flights between Wuhan, China and any points in the Philippines starting Thursday, Jan. 23, due to the novel coronavirus that has taken the lives of at least 17 people and infected more than 500.

CAB Executive Dir. Carmelo Arcilla said that they already instructed airline companies to start implementing standard and recommended practices in regards to outbreaks of virus.

“We asked the airlines to monitor and to be vigilant. For example, their flight attendants are required to be vigilant in terms of detecting passengers with symptoms of flu, virus, or fever,” Arcilla told reporters.

“When you look at the seriousness of the outbreak, Wuhan should be the focus of attention,” the CAB official explained.

Arcilla also said that they will closely monitor the situation in other cities in China in coordination with different government agencies and that they ‘will act as warranted by the situation’.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced that currently there is no confirmed case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

DOH said that they have yet to receive confirmatory results for the five-year old child in Cebu City suspected to be infected with the respiratory virus, and that he remains as a person under investigation.