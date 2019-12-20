BuCor vows ‘no special treatment’ for Ampatuan clan inside Bilibid

Top members of the Ampatuan clan and several others, who were found guilty of murder and has been sentenced to reclusion perpetua, have been transferred to New Bilibid Prison (NBP) on Thursday.

In a report, the Ampatuan’s can be seen boarding an ambulance on its way inside the Maximum Security Compound of NBP.

Earlier that day, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 through Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes charged the members of the influential Ampatuan clan guilty of multiple murder for the massacre of 58 people in Maguindanao in 2009, tagged as one of the country’s worst case of election-related violence. Among the Ampatuan clan members sentenced to reclusion perpetua were former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr., former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Anwar “Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., and Anwar Sajid “Ulo” Ampatuan. They were charged guilty for 57 counts of murder.

In a statement, the Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag vowed that there will be no special treatments for the Ampatuan’s despite being one of the most powerful clans in Maguindanao. He also added that the convicted murderers will also undergo the same regular booking procedure as those people who were deprived of liberty.

However, Bantag didn’t further disclose the exact prison block or area where they will be serving their life-sentences.

Senator Richard Gordon, in a statement, said that Ampatuan brothers and the rest of the convicts will not benefit from the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) scheme. He pointed out that with Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10592 or the GCTA Law, the convicts who were sentenced to reclusion perpetua, or a maximum of 40 years without benefit of parole, would not be able to use the law to walk out of the national penitentiary.

“The GCTA Law is very clear that prisoners convicted of heinous crimes are not eligible to avail of the benefit of this law. Its implementing rules and regulations have also been revised, hence the abusive implementations that the contradictions in the previous IRR allowed would no longer be possible,” Gordon stated.

The verdict for the notorious Maguindanao massacre was made 10 years after the tragic incident that left the families of the victims anxiously waiting and crying for justice on the untimely and brutal death of their loved ones. It was also dubbed as the country’s worst election-related violence and the deadliest attack on journalists worldwide.