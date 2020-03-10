BuCor suspends visitation privileges amid coronavirus threat

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced on Tuesday that it will be suspending visitation privileges in all its prison facilities across the country as a precautionary measure for the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
The suspension will be implemented for one-week starting March 11 in New Bilibid Prison and the following bureau’s facilities:
- Correctional Institute for Women
- Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm
- Davao Prison and Penal Farm
- San Ramos Prison and Penal Farm
- Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm
- Leyte Regional Prison
The decision stemmed from President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s declaration of a “state of public emergency” throughout the Philippines.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the country has now confirmed 33 cases of COVID-19.
