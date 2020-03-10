Nation

BuCor suspends visitation privileges amid coronavirus threat

by Christhel Cuazon
Inmates at the maximum security compound of New Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City (Photo by DZRH Noche Cacas)

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced on Tuesday that it will be suspending visitation privileges in all its prison facilities across the country as a precautionary measure for the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The suspension will be implemented for one-week starting March 11 in New Bilibid Prison and the following bureau’s facilities:

  • Correctional Institute for Women
  • Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm
  • Davao Prison and Penal Farm
  • San Ramos Prison and Penal Farm
  • Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm
  • Leyte Regional Prison

The decision stemmed from President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s declaration of a “state of public emergency” throughout the Philippines.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the country has now confirmed 33 cases of COVID-19.

READ: DOH clarifies: Philippines records 9 more cases of COVID-19, totals at 33

Related articles:

  1. BuCor lifts suspension on visitation rights inside Oblo starting October 30
  2. PNPA temporarily suspends cadet visitation amid nCoV outbreak
  3. ‘Eat Bulaga’ temporarily suspends admission of live studio audience amid COVID-19 outbreak
  4. Senate committee passes bill for creation of separate detention facilities for heinous crime convicts
  5. DOJ Secretary orders probe on reported NBP high-profile inmates privileges

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*