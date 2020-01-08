BuCor chief Gerald Bantag acquitted over 2016 deadly jail blast

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag has been acquitted by a Parañaque court on Wednesday over a homicide case against him three years ago.

In it’s January 8 ruling, the Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 274 dismissed the case against Bantag due to the “insufficiency of evidence” over his involvement in the jail explosion that occurred in his office back in August 11, 2016. The incident killed at least 10 detainees, including 2 Chinese nationals and a warden of the Paranaque City jail, who were having a meeting with Bantag.

Police authorities said that the inmates sought the meeting as a prelude to kidnap Bantag and break out of jail. However, it was dispelled by one of the slain inmate’s wives who claimed that the incident was staged to summarily execute the inmates.

As per the court, the BuCor chief, who was wounded in the bombing, had faced “an actual attack when the inmates or one of the inmates fired at him and about to throw him an unknown object later confirmed to be a fragmentation grenade.”

It also added that “presented no other evidence except the bare allegations of the private complainants.”

In September 2018, Duterte appointed Gerald Bantag as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). He succeeded Nicanor Faeldon, who vacated the post due to his involvement in the Good Conduct Time Allowance controversy.

