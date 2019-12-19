Brgy. councilor arrested during buy-bust operation in Cavite

The police arrested a brgy. councilor on Thursday, Dec. 19, during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Victoria Reyes, Dasmarinas City, Cavite.

Authorities identified the suspect as Bammy Hadji Azis, an incumbent brgy. councilor of Datu Esmael, Dasmarinas City, and an alleged member of the Pangandang Drug Group.

Authorities seized 31 sachets of suspected crystallized methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, weighing 50 grams, from the suspect.

An estimate Php 300,000 worth of narcotics have been recovered from the scene.