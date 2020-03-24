Nation

Brgy. chairman in Lanao Del Sur arrested for selling quarantine passes

by Kristan Carag
Authorities arrested a barangay captain in Lanao Del Sur for selling home quarantine passes to his constituents.

Police identified the suspect as Brgy. captain Cassar Abinal of Brgy. Mantapoli in Marantao, Lanao Del Sur.

The Lanao Del Sur Police received complaints from residents of Brgy. Mantapoli that Abinal sells the home quarantine passes for a price of Php 20 each.

Authorities went to Brgy. Mantapoli to investigate the complaint and found a bond paper posted at the entrance of the barangay hall stating the residents must pay Php 20 to avail the home quarantine pass.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier warned that selling home quarantine passes, food stubs, and gate passes amidst the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon is illegal.

DILG said that officials found guilty of such act could face suspension or imprisonment.

