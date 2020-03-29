Top Stories

BREAKING: Plane caught fire at NAIA; eight people dead

by Kristan Carag
Photo by DZRH Sherwin Alfaro

A plane allegedly caught fire on Sunday, March 29, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay.

Reports stated that the plane, with tail number RPC5880, bursts into flames as it was taking off from runway 24.

The aircraft was en route to Haneda, Japan, and carried two passengers along with six crew members.

The Manila International Airport Authority confirmed that all eight people on-board the plane perished during the incident.

Further details to follow.

