Bongbong Marcos under self-quarantine, awaits results of his COVID-19 test

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos on Thursday revealed that he is on self-quarantine, refuting claims circulating online that he is currently confined in a hospital for possible coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I am deeply touched and overwhelmed by your concern over my condition. Don’t worry, I am doing ok and contrary to popular belief, I am home on self-quarantine,” Marcos said in a statement.

Marcos also confirmed that statement of his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, earlier that he arrived “unwell” from Spain.

“As my sister said, a few days ago I was feeling a little under the weather and as a result went to get checked. We are still waiting for the results,” he stated.

Attached to the former Senator’s statement is a photo of him holding a newspaper while sitting on his bed.

Marcos also thanked the doctors and nurses who attended to his needs and said he is “getting stronger by the day.”

“I am hoping and praying for everyone’s safety and good health. Please don’t let the sacrifices of health workers and other frontliners go to waste. Let us all stay home,” he stated.