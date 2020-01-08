Bongbong Marcos asks PET to annul election results in Mindanao provinces for VP poll recount

Losing vice president aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has asked the Supreme Court, who also sits as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to proceed with the process of annulling the results of the elections in 3 Mindanao provinces he filed against Vice President Leni Robredo.

Both the camp of Marcos and Robredo submitted the memorandum on December 19, 2019, in compliance with the PET’s directive.

Marcos, in his memorandum, asked the tribunal to also re-examine the results of the appreciation of ballots conducted in his pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental. If ever the votes are set aside, Marcos would be taking over Robredo’s total votes since the official tally showed that she edged the latter by only 263,473 votes.

He also pointed out the actions of the preliminary appreciation committees which “erroneously overruled” his objections to the votes counted in favor of Robredo without giving him a chance to present his evidence and in many instances where the signatures of the board of election inspectors (BEI) were “glaringly different” from those in other election documents.

As a result of the discrepancies, he revealed that the committees added the rejected ballots to Robredo’s votes “without first verifying the basis for the rejection of the ballot/s by the Vote Counting Machine (VCM) and whether replacement ballots were issued to the concerned voter during the elections.”

Meanwhile, the camp of Robredo noted the court’s own rules and argued that the protest should be dismissed since Marcos had failed to get more votes during the ballot revision and recount in the pilot provinces that he himself had chosen and that the recount actually added to her votes.