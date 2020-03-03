“Blind loyalty” vs Senate duty?

The Senate on Monday, Mar.2, voted on the resolution seeking the Supreme Court’s decision on the chamber’s role in repealing treaties. The said issue stemmed from President Rodrigo Duterte’s move to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the US and the Philippines without consulting Congress.

With a vote of 12 yes and seven abstain; the Senate will adopt Resolution 337 wherein it will file a petition to the high court to determine its exact role in terminating treaties.

In line with the said result, Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa couldn’t help but air his disappointment and stated that he now belongs to the “new minority.”

Dela Rosa is one of the seven senators who abstained from voting. According to the neophyte senator, there is no need for the Supreme Court to intervene as the Constitution states very well what their role is.

Aside from Dela Rosa, the seven senators included Senators’ Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, Imee Marcos, Ramon Revilla Jr., Cynthia Villar, Francis Tolentino and Aquilino Pimentel III; all are known closed allies of the President.

Without naming names, Sen. Panfilo Lacson lambasted those who refused to vote because of ‘blind loyalty.’

According to Lacson, “while loyalty is a virtue, blind loyalty is simply just that-blind.”

Senate President Tito Sotto chimed in on that as he mentioned in a separate interview that some of his colleagues did not vote because they “don’t want to offend the President.”

On Feb.11, President Rodrigo Duterte asked Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Boy Locsin to send an official notice of termination of the VFA at the US Embassy. The said notice will take effect after six months.

Prior to this, the US Congress included in its 2020 budget law the provision denying entry of ‘foreign government officials involved in the wrongful imprisonment of former senator Leila De Lima.

Dela Rosa’s US visa was cancelled, angering Duterte and prompted him to cancel the VFA.