Bird Flu hits barangay in Nueva Ecija: DA

by Christhel Cuazon
Chickens are seen in a livestock market before the market asked to stop trading on March 1 in the prevention of bird flu transmission, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer /Files

The highly pathogenic H5N6 avian influenza or bird flu has been detected in Nueva Ecija, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Monday.

In a press briefing, DA Secretary William Dar said that results of the samples collected from a farm in Barangay Ulanin-Pitak turned positive for avian influenza.

The test was conducted on Friday, March 13, following the rapid increase in the death of 15,000 quails in the area on March 9.

According to Dar, highly-pathogenic avian influenza is a disease of poultry that can affect humans. However, no cases for human transmission has been recorded in the country so far.

“Globally, there have been only a few cases of human infections and all of these were reported in China,” Dar said.

Dar said they have already imposed a 1-7 protocol: a 1-kilometer radius will be the control zone, and the 7-kilometer radius beyond it will be the surveillance zone.

