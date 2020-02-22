BIR shuts down POGO over failure to pay Php 114-M taxes

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Friday shut down the operation of the first Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) to be given a license by the government for failing to pay over PHP 114 million in taxes.

In a statement, BIR said Task Force POGO enforced a mission order against Synchronization Anywhere For You Inc. (SAFYI), which is located at Eastfield Center, Macapagal Avenue, MOA Complex, Pasay City, following the directive of Internal Revenue Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa.

BIR said that SAFYI failed to pay the 5% franchise tax due to its gross gaming receipts for 2019.

Under Revenue Memorandum Circular 102-2017, the entire gross gaming revenue from gaming operations of franchise holders shall be subject to a franchise tax of 5%, in lieu of all other national and local taxes.

A POGO licensee is a firm that operates the gambling business and taps service providers to provide technical services such as live-streaming of games to their offshore, usually Chinese, clients.

In 2019, the BIR served closure orders against three POGO service providers namely Altech Innovations Business Outsourcing, Great Empire Amusement Corp., and New Oriental Club88 Corp.