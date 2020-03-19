BIR extends filing of income tax returns until May 15 amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Department of Finance announced on Thursday that there will be an extension on the deadline for the filing of income tax returns to May 15 without penalties in consideration with the Luzon-wide “enhanced community quarantine” as a way to combat the global pandemic coronavirus.

Under Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) dated March 18, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Caesar Dulay ordered a one-month extension without penalties to taxpayers.

The agency said that those who can meet the original April 15 deadline are encouraged to settle their dues the earliest they can in order to help raise funds on the government’s response to the viral disease that has infected, as of Thursday, a total of 202 individuals.

“This emergency measure is being offered to provide relief to Filipino taxpayers who will not be able to prepare, let alone file, the necessary ITR documents on or before the original annual deadline of April 15,” the DOF stated.

The DOF said the delay would reflect a shortfall in collections of around PHP 145 billion, which may have to be covered by additional borrowings by the national government.

“The government is thus appealing to those who are able to file within the deadline or even as early as now to do so through mechanisms that have been made available by the BIR, including online filing and payment platforms,” it said.

“These tax payments are crucial for the government to fund extremely urgent social protection and emergency health measures meant to effectively combat COVID-19 as well as to sustain state investments needed to help Filipino families regain stable and reliable sources of income at the soonest possible time,” it added.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) earlier announced that taxpayers who are enrolled in the Electronic Filing and Payment System (EFPS) can settle their liabilities with Authorized Agent Banks (AABs) where they are enrolled.

Those who will use the EBIR Form facility have the following options:

1. Over-the-Counter (OTC) payment through AABs;

2. Revenue Collection Offices (RCOs) in areas where there are no AABs;

3. Electronic/online payment through:

Land Bank of the Philippines’ (LBP) Link.Ziz Portal (for taxpayers who have an ATM account with LBP, holders of Bancnet ATM/Debit/Prepaid Cards or taxpayers utilizing the PesoNet facility, such as depositors of RCBC and Robinsons Bank); Development Bank of the Philippines’ (DBP) Pay Tax Online (for holders of Visa/Mastercard Credit Cards and/or Bancnet ATM/Debit Cards); Union Bank Online Web and Mobile Phone Payment Facility (for taxpayers who have an account with Union Bank of the Philippines); and Mobile Payment (GCash/Paymaya).

