Binay scolds DOH’s Duque for lack of Chinese interpreters

Sen. Nancy Binay was shocked upon hearing that even with two confirmed cases of the Novel Corona Virus in the country, the Department of Health still doesn’t have a Chinese interpreter helping them with the said matter.

During the Senate hearing of the Committee on Health, Binay said that one of the biggest problems we’re encountering in connection with the NCOV is the “language barrier” because the said health threat originated in China.

Binay insisted that it is important for the DOH to have interpreters so that communication will be easier especially in dealing with possible patients.

DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III admits that they really need Chinese language interpreters but up to now they still don’t have one.

Meanwhile, aside from Binay’s criticism, Sec. Duque also received an earful courtesy of Sen. Francis Pangilinan.

Pangilinan couldn’t hide his disappointment after the DOH Secretary took some time in answering his question of out of the 80 persons under investigation, how many of them came directly from Wuhan, China.

Duque had to “call a friend”, one of his staff for the answer.

Pangilinan said that is it disturbing that the Health Chief isn’t aware of such basic information in regards to the NCOV issue in our country.

Though Duque apologized to the senator and that he wasn’t able to immediately answer because the statistics keep on changing every day.

Duque clarified that 31 of the 80 PUIs came from Wuhan, China-the epicenter of the said virus.