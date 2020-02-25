Top Stories

Binay laments lack of public commemoration for 1986 People Power Revolution

by Kristan Carag
Former Jejomar Binay pose in front of the Ninoy Aquino Monument along with other attendees of a program commemorating the the 1986 People Power Revolution (Photo by DZRH Noche Cacas)

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay Sr. laments that the public seems to have forgotten the 1986 People Power Revolution, also known as EDSA Revolution, and the reason behind the event.

Binay noted on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the lack of preparations for the 34th anniversary of the revolution that ended the rule of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“Sinasabi natin lalong-lalo sa kabataan na may nangyaring EDSA na nagtapos doon sa mga pamamahalang mali-mali ang itsura,” the former Vice President told reporters at the Ninoy Aquino Monument in Makati City.

Ang araw na ito ay pinipilit na kalimutan, hindi na binibigyan ng halaga na nagkaroon ng EDSA,” he added.

Binay urged the public to continue celebrating the anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution, and to remember its importance.

Lagi natin sasariwain ang EDSA para malaman kung bakit nagkaroon, bakit nga dapat gunitain,” he said.

Ito ang pagkakataon para gunitain kung tama ba yung nangyari, natupad ba yung pangarap ng EDSA,” he stressed

Binay also criticized the quo warranto petition against media network ABS-CBN. He admitted that he has been supportive of renewing the franchise of the media conglomerate ‘ever since’.

He added that press freedom is one of the basic foundations of democracy.

Iyan ang kabutihan ng tunay na demokrasya. Meron bumabatikos. Meron nagsasabi sa tao na may kamalian na ginawa,” Binay said.

He also assailed the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

There must be a rule of law pero ang nangyayari ay rule by law,” Binay said.

Ang nangyayari ngayon ay sinasabi na ‘hindi, dapat patayin dahil self-defense,” he explained.

 

